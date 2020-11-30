20.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
130
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields

SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
30th November 2020
1 New Case
2412 Cumulative Confirmed Cases
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

NaCOVERC MEDIA UPDATE 30th November 2020

MRU NEW CONFIRMED CASES
SIERRA LEONE = 1
GUINEA = 43
LIBERIA = 0
IVORY COAST = 49
TOTAL = 93

CUMULATIVE DEATHS
SIERRA LEONE = 74
GUINEA = 76
LIBERIA = 83
IVORY COAST = 131

TOTAL = 364

CUMULATIVE TESTS FOR SIERRA LEONE
= 183

Districts Aggregation
WAU 1
Previous articleFirst Lady Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021
Next articleSierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields

Sierra Network - 0
SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and the Sierra Leone Roads Authority...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

First Lady Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021

Sierra Network - 0
H. E. Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021 Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Recognises AfDB, DfID Support to Electricity Expansion to Bo and Kenema, Assures of Similar Projects Across the Country

Sierra Network - 0
Bo City, Southern Province, Saturday 28 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has recognised the support from the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update29th November 20201 New Case2411 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th November 20200 New Case2410 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update27th November 20201 New Case2410 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

NaCOVERC Appeals to Respect COVID-19 Regulations

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Sierra Leone National Coronavirus Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC) has engaged show promoters on enhanced COVID-19 enhanced regulations. This came after a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages...

Sierra Network - 0