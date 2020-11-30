NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: November 30, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network November 30, 2020 130 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - November 30, 20200APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer...Read more BlogSierra Network - November 30, 20200Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - November 30, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement NaCOVERC MEDIA UPDATE 30th November 2020MRU NEW CONFIRMED CASESSIERRA LEONE = 1GUINEA = 43LIBERIA = 0IVORY COAST = 49TOTAL = 93CUMULATIVE DEATHSSIERRA LEONE = 74GUINEA = 76LIBERIA = 83IVORY COAST = 131TOTAL = 364CUMULATIVE TESTS FOR SIERRA LEONE= 183Districts AggregationWAU 1 Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leonesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleFirst Lady Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021Next articleSierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - November 30, 20200APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer...Read more Blog Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields Sierra Network - November 30, 2020 0 SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and the Sierra Leone Roads Authority... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - November 30, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog First Lady Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021 Sierra Network - November 29, 2020 0 H. E. Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021 Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady... Read more News Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Recognises AfDB, DfID Support to Electricity Expansion to Bo and Kenema, Assures of Similar Projects Across the Country Sierra Network - November 29, 2020 0 Bo City, Southern Province, Saturday 28 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has recognised the support from the... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - November 29, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update29th November 20201 New Case2411 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - November 28, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update28th November 20200 New Case2410 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - November 27, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update27th November 20201 New Case2410 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more NaCOVERC Appeals to Respect COVID-19 Regulations Blog Sierra Network - November 27, 2020 0 The Sierra Leone National Coronavirus Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC) has engaged show promoters on enhanced COVID-19 enhanced regulations. This came after a... Read more - Advertisement -