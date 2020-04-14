Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Case, Total 11 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

COVID 19 UPDATE

Update received from EOC @8:30am

14 April 2020

One new case reported

11 confirmed cases to date

Sierra Leone recorded a new case of coronavirus late last night. He brings to 11 the total number of cases since the index one 15 days ago. The latest announcement was made by the ministry of health – not the ministry of information – causing confusion as to which source is the official channel for such in this era of fake news. My EOC and other sources say he’s a Guinean who was quarantined in the Buya’s Hotel in Port Loko – the third patient from the same hotel. On his 14th day in quarantine on Sunday his sample was taken and returned a positive result on Monday when he was picked up late at night and taken to a treatment center. Sources say he entered the country straight from Guinea and has no history of traveling to Europe or the US. It raises yet again the need to keep the country’s borders very firmly closed, amid spiraling numbers in both Guinea and Liberia.