Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
12th May 2020
0 new confirmed cases
338 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am
For more details please check the EOC daily press statement

Tags: coronavirus in sierra leone, covid-19 in sierra leone, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, sierra leone news