NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: February 28, 2021 Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network February 28, 2021

COVID-19 Update28th February 20210 New Cases3887 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement