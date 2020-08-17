22.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 17, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
17th August 2020
0 cases
1956 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

