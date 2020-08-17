NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: August 17, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network August 17, 2020 119 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - August 17, 20200The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Announces Masters and Doctoral Degree Scholarship Opportunities Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - August 17, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update17th August 20200 cases1956 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more BlogSierra Network - August 17, 20200Student Or Teachers Found Guilty Of Examination Malpractice Liable To A Fine Not Less Than Le50Mill "A person who engages in corrupt activity to confer an advantage on himself or another", if found...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update17th August 20200 cases1956 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleStudent Or Teachers Found Guilty Of Examination Malpractice Liable To A Fine Not Less Than Le50MillNext articleThe Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Announces Masters and Doctoral Degree Scholarship Opportunities - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - August 17, 20200The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Announces Masters and Doctoral Degree Scholarship Opportunities Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - August 17, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update17th August 20200 cases1956 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog Student Or Teachers Found Guilty Of Examination Malpractice Liable To A Fine Not Less Than Le50Mill Sierra Network - August 17, 2020 0 "A person who engages in corrupt activity to confer an advantage on himself or another", if found guilty under the Anti-Corruption (Amendment)... Read more Blog Tourism Ministry Continues Disbursement of Safety Net Support to Beneficiaries Sierra Network - August 17, 2020 0 By Ranger Saturday 15th August, 2020 marked the second day employees from the tourism and hospitality industry continue to... Read more Blog Ministry of Basic Education Issues Official School Re-opening Guidelines Sierra Network - August 17, 2020 0 It has been revealed by the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) that it has decided to re-open the 2020/2021... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 16, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update16th August 20202 cases1956 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 15, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update15th August 20207 cases1954 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update14th August 20207 cases1947 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update13th August 20203 cases1940 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement -