Sierra Leone
Monday, September 28, 2020
Current Affairs
Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
28th September 2020
0 Cases
2215 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Previous article: Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE facilitates Repatriation of 58 Sierra Leoneans in the UAE
Next article: LEONE STARS HEAD COACH INVITES 13 FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS FOR MAURITANIA FRIENDLY
