27.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 28, 2021
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

SIERRA LEONE RECORDS FURTHER INCREASE IN THE 2020 TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL’S CORRUPTION PERCEPTION INDEX COUNTRY RANKINGS

By Sierra Network
136
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

NASSIT AWARDS CONTRACTS TO PWC AND INFOCAREER

"Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, to improve service delivery and enhance process efficiency, NASSIT is replacing its current...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

SIERRA LEONE RECORDS FURTHER INCREASE IN THE 2020 TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL’S CORRUPTION PERCEPTION INDEX COUNTRY RANKINGS

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA 28th January, 2021.
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends State Funeral of Former President Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana

Accra, Ghana, Wednesday 27 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

28th January, 2021.

Ref: ACC/PR/21/004

PRESS RELEASE

SIERRA LEONE RECORDS FURTHER INCREASE IN THE 2020 TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL’S CORRUPTION PERCEPTION INDEX COUNTRY RANKINGS

Sierra Leone has again progressed TWO (2) places upwards in Transparency International’s Global Corruption Ranking, moving from 119 in 2019 to 117 out of 180 countries surveyed in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI). The country also maintains its score of thirty-three (33), which is above the sub-Saharan average of 32, and the highest the country has ever recorded since the CPI rankings began. In two years, Sierra Leone has moved twelve (12) places upwards on the CPI, from 129 in 2018 to 117 in 2020. In 2017, Sierra Leone was ranked at 130.

The 2020 CPI, released on Thursday, 28th January 2021, reveals that Sierra Leone continues to make remarkable progress in the World’s most respected corruption watchdog’s assessment and rankings and now leads sixty-three (63) countries in the global campaign against corruption, including 30 African countries, among which are; Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Malawi, Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Kenya and at par with Egypt.

This year’s Report reveals that “nearly half of countries have been stagnant on the Index for almost a decade, indicating stalled Government efforts to tackle the root causes of corruption”. Nonetheless, Sierra Leone performed better than the Average Score in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The CPI is an annual survey used by TI, the leading global civil society watchdog on the global fight against corruption, to assess comparative perceived levels of public sector corruption in countries across the World.

In three years, Sierra Leone has consistently increased its score in the ‘Control of Corruption’ Indicator in the Millennium Challenge Corporation Scorecard, moving from *Forty-Nine percent (49%) in 2017, to Eighty-One percent (81%) in 2020,* making a Thirty-Two percentage (32%) upwards thereby, contributing to Sierra Leone’s eligibility to the Multi-Million Dollars MCC Compact Grant. Similar exponential jumps have been recorded in other respected global corruption measurement institutions like Afrobarometer which confirmed that corruption prevalence has massively reduced from 70 in 2015 to a new low of 40% in 2020.

In light of the aforementioned, the Commission wishes to reassure all Sierra Leoneans of its relentless determination to ensure the country continues to perform favorably in National, Sub-regional, Regional, and Global anti-corruption governance indices.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or [email protected]

…………………………………
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends State Funeral of Former President Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana
Next articleNASSIT AWARDS CONTRACTS TO PWC AND INFOCAREER
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

NASSIT AWARDS CONTRACTS TO PWC AND INFOCAREER

"Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, to improve service delivery and enhance process efficiency, NASSIT is replacing its current...
Read more
Blog

SIERRA LEONE RECORDS FURTHER INCREASE IN THE 2020 TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL’S CORRUPTION PERCEPTION INDEX COUNTRY RANKINGS

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA 28th January, 2021. Ref: ACC/PR/21/004
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends State Funeral of Former President Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana

Sierra Network - 0
Accra, Ghana, Wednesday 27 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the state funeral of the late...
Read more
Blog

Timber Export Upsurge Deforesting Salone At An Alarming Rate

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Monitoring Social Media, The Calabash came across this post from a concerned citizen about the...
Read more
Blog

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Babatunde Ahonsi yesterday paid a courtesy call to the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Sierra Network - 0
Dr Ahonsi’s visit provided an opportunity for him to acquaint himself with activities of Freetown City Council, whilst sharing the UN’s priorities...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NASSIT AWARDS CONTRACTS TO PWC AND INFOCAREER

Blog Sierra Network - 0
"Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, to improve service delivery and enhance process efficiency, NASSIT is replacing its current integrated Biometrics Registration System (BRS)...
Read more

Timber Export Upsurge Deforesting Salone At An Alarming Rate

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Monitoring Social Media, The Calabash came across this post from a concerned citizen about the...
Read more

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Babatunde Ahonsi yesterday paid a courtesy call to the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Dr Ahonsi’s visit provided an opportunity for him to acquaint himself with activities of Freetown City Council, whilst sharing the UN’s priorities...
Read more

Joint Press Release From MBSSE And NaCOVERC – Reinforcement Of The Wearing Of Face Masks In Schools

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NASSIT AWARDS CONTRACTS TO PWC AND INFOCAREER

Sierra Network - 0