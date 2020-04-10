NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 10, 2020 Sierra Leone Record One New Confirmed Case, Total 8 Confirmed COVID-19 CASES By Sierra Network April 10, 2020 433 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - April 10, 20200Dr Kandeh Yumkella Questioned Press Releases From State House And Other MDA’s Saying They’re Becoming “Chaotic” Opposition leader, Dr Kandeh Yumkella has expressed concern over a “string of press releases from State House,...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 10, 20200Number Of People In Quarantine Increased To 445 17:00 GMT10 April 20208 confirmed to dateNo of quarantine increased to 445 Read more NewsSierra Network - April 10, 20200Press Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020 Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update10th April 20201 New Case confirmed8 confirmed cases to date Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus preparednesssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleAll You Need To Know About The 14 Days Partial Lock Down In Sierra LeoneNext articlePress Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020 - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - April 10, 20200Dr Kandeh Yumkella Questioned Press Releases From State House And Other MDA’s Saying They’re Becoming “Chaotic” Opposition leader, Dr Kandeh Yumkella has expressed concern over a “string of press releases from State House,...Read more Current Affairs Number Of People In Quarantine Increased To 445 Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 17:00 GMT10 April 20208 confirmed to dateNo of quarantine increased to 445 Read more News Press Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020 Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Record One New Confirmed Case, Total 8 Confirmed COVID-19 CASES Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update10th April 20201 New Case confirmed8 confirmed cases to date Read more News All You Need To Know About The 14 Days Partial Lock Down In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - April 9, 2020 0 https://snradio.net/sierra-leone-impose-a-partial-lock-down-for-14-days/ Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Number Of People In Quarantine Increased To 445 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 17:00 GMT10 April 20208 confirmed to dateNo of quarantine increased to 445 Read more Press Release To Sierra Leoneans In The People’s Republic Of China – 10th April 2020 News Sierra Network - April 10, 2020 0 Read more All You Need To Know About The 14 Days Partial Lock Down In Sierra Leone News Sierra Network - April 9, 2020 0 https://snradio.net/sierra-leone-impose-a-partial-lock-down-for-14-days/ Read more Restricting The Use Of The Beaches During The 2020 Easter Celebrations News Sierra Network - April 9, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement -