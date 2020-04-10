22.5 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 10, 2020
Sierra Leone Record One New Confirmed Case, Total 8 Confirmed COVID-19 CASES

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
10th April 2020
1 New Case confirmed
8 confirmed cases to date

