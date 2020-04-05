23.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, April 6, 2020
Sierra Leone Record 2 New Cases And A Total Of 6 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

By Sierra Network
Two new confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Sierra Leone today – an Italian and a Sierra Leonean. They were both in self-isolation after they’d arrived last month from abroad and were among 41 people tested. They bring to six the total number of COVID19 cases in the country. Asked why the Sierra Leonean was in self-isolation and not in a state-funded hotel quarantine as the policy dictates, deputy minister of health Dr Amara Jambai said the policy stated that people working for diplomatic missions or international organizations were allowed to be self-quarantined, if they asked for it, regardless of their nationality.

