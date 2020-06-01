21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Sierra Leone Receives COVID-19 Kits from Chang Li Mining and Trading Company

By Sierra Network
Sierra Network

On 27th May 2020 ,amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Chang Li Mining Company donated to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Embassy in China, Ten Thousand Testing Kits (10,000) and Five Ventilators worth thousands of United States dollars to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed many lives and has affected human activities globally.

In an exclusive interview with the Mining and Country Representative of CHANG LI, Fassalay Tarawally, told this medium that the donation is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to support the Government and the People of Sierra Leone.

He maintained that, since the inception of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the activities of the Government and businesses have been on standstill, and it’s time for all and sundry to put all hands on deck to eradicate this deadly pandemic, and also to enhance the smooth running of government activities and businesses.

As a matter of urgency, the consignment was brought into the country by a chartered flight from China, and it was accompanied by the Sierra Leone Ambassador to China, Mr. Saffa Woya Rogers to Sierra Leone. This donation was made to officials from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation in Lungi. Mr. Tarawally affirmed the company’s continued support to the Government of Sierra Leone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s operation site is located at Koinadugu District, Diang Chiefdom and it is expected to employ thousands of Sierra Leoneans after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has a large scale of gold mining and possesses an average worth of $250 million investment.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

