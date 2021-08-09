21 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 9, 2021
Sierra Leone Received Second Batch Of 96,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

By Sierra Network
Photos from SierraLeone’s Lungi International Airport, where the country’s Ministry of Health and Sanitation received a second batch of 96,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine donated by France and delivered by UNICEF through the COVAX Facility. This French donation to COVAX is part of Team Europe’s broader effort to ensure equitable access to vaccines in lower and middle-income countries.

This brings to 192,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which have been received by Sierra Leone under the COVAX facility. The first batch of 96,000 doses was delivered on the 8th March 2021 and this helped Sierra Leone to kick start a countrywide vaccination of eligible adults, starting with the frontline workers. The first batch of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines has been since fully utilised.

