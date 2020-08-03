Sierra Leone Police Warns Over Fake US Dollars In Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Police

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) wishes to inform the general public that there are quantities of fake United States Dollars currently in circulation in Sierra Leone.

In view of this, the SLP would like to advise everyone to exercise maximum precaution when transacting in United States’ currency notes.

Against this backdrop, the general public is advised and at the same time requested to inform the Police of anyone positively suspected of transacting and/or circulating fake United States’ Dollars in the Country.

You are also encouraged to assist the Police arrest and prosecute anyone suspected to be involved or engaged in circulating these fake currency notes in the market.

Signed:

Media and Public Relations Unit

Sierra Leone Police Headquarters

George Street, Freetown.

Contact Numbers: (+232)77261070/79509896