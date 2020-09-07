21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 7, 2020
Sierra Leone Police WARNS Against Any BLACK MONDAY PROTEST

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Police

Press Release

Social media, especially WhatsApp, is awash with information which seem to indicate that Monday 7th September, 2020, is declared as ” Black Monday ” in Sierra Leone.

Intelligence received further indicates that certain groups of people, in the guise of observing the purported ” Black Monday ” intend to stage protests or processions across the country, with the sole aim of disturbing the peace and stability of the State.

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP), charged with the responsibility to maintain law and order, would like the public to know that there is nothing like government’s declaration of Black Monday anywhere in Sierra Leone, nor has it received any applications or notifications from any group whatsoever, requesting for police clearance to stage a protest or procession anywhere in Sierra Leone.

In the same vein, the SLP has no records of having granted police clearance(s) to any group or organisations whatsoever across the country, to protest or process the streets on Monday 7th September.

Be informed that any such porpurted planned protests or processions by any group of individuals are considered to be illegal and would therefore not be tolerated by the SLP.

In like manner, whoever attempts to mobilise school going children to wear or put on black colour/apparel on Monday (7th September, 2020), which is not their official school’s uniforms, would be committing a crime and should prepare to face the full force of the law.

Everyone is encouraged to go about his/her normal lawful business; and further urged to report any suspicious circumstances or movements in your localities to the SLP.

All information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Media and Public Relations Unit,
Police Headquarters,
George Street, Freetown.
Dated : 6th September, 2020.

Contact Persons : Superintendent Brima Kamara (+23277361070) – Head of Media and Public Relations; ASP Samuel S Conteh (+23277507955) – Deputy Head of Media and Public Relations, SLP.

Previous article: Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next article: Coach Keister Calls 51 Home Based Players For Training
