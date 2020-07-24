21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...
BlogVideos
Updated:

Sierra Leone Police Updates On Kamarainba’s Arrest And Makeni Incident

By Sierra Network
1010
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression – Dr Sylvia Blyden

🇸🇱👏🚩🤝 *CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR NOBLE APC MPS FROM BOMBALI DISTRICT* for waking up from your usual seemingly slumber...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update24th July 202013 new cases1765 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Transport Ministry Signs $11Million Contract with Pavi Fort

By Ranger In a bid to translate its election manifesto, as encapsulated in the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Sierra Leone Police Updates On Kamarainba’s Arrest And Makeni Incident

Previous articleSierra Leone Repeals Part 5 Of The Public Order Act Of 1965
Next articleGovernment Approves Risk Allowance for all Military Personnel
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression – Dr Sylvia Blyden

🇸🇱👏🚩🤝 *CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR NOBLE APC MPS FROM BOMBALI DISTRICT* for waking up from your usual seemingly slumber...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update24th July 202013 new cases1765 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Transport Ministry Signs $11Million Contract with Pavi Fort

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In a bid to translate its election manifesto, as encapsulated in the New Direction Agenda, the SLPP...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Sexual Offences Model Court, Praises Hands off Our Girls Campaign

Sierra Network - 0
Freetown, Sierra Leone, Friday 24 July 2020 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has launched the country’s first-ever Sexual Offences Model...
Read more
Blog

World Bank Approves $30Mill IDA Grant to Support Agric. Productivity

Sierra Network - 0
It was disclosed in Freetown on July 21, 2020 that the World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved a $30 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Blog Sierra Network - 0
🇸🇱👏🚩🤝 *CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR NOBLE APC MPS FROM BOMBALI DISTRICT* for waking up from your usual seemingly slumber and moving this successful Motion...
Read more

Transport Ministry Signs $11Million Contract with Pavi Fort

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In a bid to translate its election manifesto, as encapsulated in the New Direction Agenda, the SLPP...
Read more

World Bank Approves $30Mill IDA Grant to Support Agric. Productivity

Blog Sierra Network - 0
It was disclosed in Freetown on July 21, 2020 that the World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved a $30 million...
Read more

Government Approves Risk Allowance for all Military Personnel

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger On the 22 July 2020, Major Yayah Brima of the Ministry of Defence made it known that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country...

Sierra Network - 0