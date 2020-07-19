SIERRA LEONE POLICE

UPDATE ON THE MAKENI INCIDENT

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) wishes to inform the public that calm has returned to Makeni City, following riotous and public disorder, earlier reported on today’s date (18/07/2020).

The Police and the Military are currently patrolling the township and its environs; thereby addressing all policing issues requiring their attention and intervention.

The curfew, which was earlier imposed, with the view to help maintain order, remains indefinite. Any changes to it will be duly communicated.

The public will also be updated on the extent of damage to property and/or loss of lives during the public disorder.

Meanwhile, 51 arrested male suspectts, have been transfered to Freetown, and are now helping the Police with the investigation.

Expect more details as they unfold.

SLP Media Unit

Dated : 18/07/2020.

Contact numbers: +23277361070; +23277507955.