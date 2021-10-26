20 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

Sierra Leone Police Press Statement On Viral Video – Officer has now been placed under administrative and criminal investigation.

By Sierra Network
1314
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SIERRA LEONE POLICE

PRESS STATEMENT

The attention of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has been drawn to a widely shared video on social media depicting one of our members allegedly assaulting a man in plain clothes, in the full view of other people.

The Media and Public Relations Department of the SLP wishes it to be known that the Officer in question has been identified to be working in Zimmy and he has now been placed under administrative and criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, management of the SLP wishes to assure everyone of a swift and judicious investigation of the said incident.

The public, will in due course, be accordingly informed of the findings of the investigations and any further line of action(s).

END

SLP MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT
POLICE HEADQUARTERS
GEORGE STREET
FREETOWN

Click Here To Watch The Viral Video

Previous articleNaCOVERC In Collaboration With Security Forces To Start On-The-Spot Check For Proof Of Vaccination
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Sierra Leone Police Press Statement On Viral Video – Officer has now been placed under administrative and criminal investigation.

SIERRA LEONE POLICE PRESS STATEMENT The attention of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has been drawn to a widely shared video...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NaCOVERC In Collaboration With Security Forces To Start On-The-Spot Check...

Sierra Network - 0