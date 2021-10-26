Sierra Leone Police Press Statement On Viral Video – Officer has now been placed under administrative and criminal investigation.

SIERRA LEONE POLICE

PRESS STATEMENT

The attention of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has been drawn to a widely shared video on social media depicting one of our members allegedly assaulting a man in plain clothes, in the full view of other people.

The Media and Public Relations Department of the SLP wishes it to be known that the Officer in question has been identified to be working in Zimmy and he has now been placed under administrative and criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, management of the SLP wishes to assure everyone of a swift and judicious investigation of the said incident.

The public, will in due course, be accordingly informed of the findings of the investigations and any further line of action(s).

END

SLP MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

POLICE HEADQUARTERS

GEORGE STREET

FREETOWN

