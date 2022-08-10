22.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Sierra Leone Police – Nationwide Curfew

SIERRA LEONE POLICE

NATIONWIDE CURFEW

Following the declaration of a nationwide curfew by His Excellency the Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) wishes to inform the general public as follows:

  1. That the curfew shall be in force from 3pm on the 10th August, 2022, to 7am of 11th August 2022.
  2. That all essential workers at the following places:
    hospitals,
    hotels,
    radio stations,
    television stations, telecommunications, companies, Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC), and Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority
    (EDSA), with valid identification, are allowed to move around during the period of the curfew.

Signed:

Inspector General of Police,
Police Headquarters,
George Street,
Freetown.

Dated: 10th August, 2022.

