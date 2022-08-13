Sierra Leone Police: Lifting Of Curfew With Immediate Effect

The public will recall that following the violent insurrection on Wednesday August 10, 2022, the Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone declared a nationwide curfew which was revised on Thursday 11th August, 22, to only apply and be enforced in places that were seriously affected by the violent insurrection i.e. Western Area (urban and rural), Makeni, Magburaka, and Kamakwie).

Be informed that the security situation has drastically improved nationwide; and in particular, the places that were seriously affected, owing to the invocation and subsistence of Military Aid to Civil Power (MAC-P).

In view of this, the curfew in the affected places (Western Area, Makeni, Magburaka, and Kamakwie) is hereby revoked, with immediate effect.

Signed:William Fayia Sellu

Inspector General of Police.