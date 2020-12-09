33.4 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

https://youtu.be/yCrW4GOa8AE Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update
Today Is Anti-Corruption Day… Traffic Police & Wardens Daily Collecting Monies From Commercial Drivers

A Commentary By Ranger Admitted, Francis Ben Kaifala and the Anti-Corruption Commission under the...
7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration

It was indeed a momentous day in the history of the Judiciary as on the 7th December...
Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

Today Is Anti-Corruption Day… Traffic Police & Wardens Daily Collecting Monies From Commercial Drivers

A Commentary By Ranger Admitted, Francis Ben Kaifala and the Anti-Corruption Commission under the new 2019 ACC Act have...
7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration

It was indeed a momentous day in the history of the Judiciary as on the 7th December 2020 a total of seven...
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Concludes Official Visit to Gabon, Visits Special Economic Zones to Engage Major Exporters

Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday 9 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded his 3-day official visit to the...
Sierra Leone Parliament Passes Into Law The Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act, 2020

House of Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown, 8th December, 2020. The Sierra Leone House of Parliament has unanimously passed into law the Independent...
