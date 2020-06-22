Sierra Leone Police Arrested 15 Protesters Including Women And Children

Some of the organisers of a sit-in protest calling for justice for a five-year-old girl who died apparently as a result of a rape have been arrested. Edmond Fornah of the Kids Advocacy Network told me that 15 protesters, including women and children, were arrested at the central police station in Freetown. He said he didn’t know why. Police are yet to comment on the matter.

