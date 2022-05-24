Sierra Leone Participates in 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Dr Austin Demby, Minister of Health and Sanitation and His Excellency Lansana Gberie, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, has participated in the opening Seventy-Fifth (75th) World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

The World Health Assembly is a supreme decision-making body for the WHO. It is held annually for all Member States of the WHO. It focuses on a specific health agenda to determine the organisation’s policy prepared by the Executive Board.

This year’s Health Assembly on the theme, “Health for Peace, Peace for Health”, discussed global strategies on food safety, oral health, and tuberculosis research and innovation including WHO Sustainable financing.

The Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pointed out WHO’s five priorities- health development, health security, health systems, evidence and convening going forward, expanding from the vision delivered at the Executive Board meeting held in January 2022.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the Member States for solidarity to attain peace in the world and stressed the importance of building a healthy and peaceful world.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the 8th Director-General of the WHO and was re-elected for another five years. The Director–General’s five-year will begin on 16 August 2022.

At the high-level segment of the Assembly, statements were made by the elected Health Assembly President, Heads of State, special guests, and the presentation of the Director-General’s Health Awards.

Sierra Leone is part of the WHO and it is constructively engaging the Member States on Universal health coverage. Sierra Leone’s new National Health Sector Strategic Plan 2017- 2021 spells out the determination of the health professionals in the country to once again contribute to the path of health and wellness, making significant strides in reducing maternal and child mortality, HIV, malnutrition, and other communicable diseases.

Sierra Leone has received several commendations from the international health organization for its resilience during the Ebola virus disease, COVID-19 and other outbreaks.

President Julius Maada Bio believes that good healthcare is a right that all Sierra Leoneans should be able to count on, whether they are born in a village or city.

