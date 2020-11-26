Sierra Leone Parliament Summoned Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

The Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone has summoned me to discuss the 2020 WASSCE examination results and other matters. As Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, I will use this opportunity to update the Honorable Members on Government’s flagship Free Quality School Education policy, our successes and our challenges so far.

It’ll be a true honor to engage our lawmakers on a topic I think about every day; a dream to invite the people’s representatives to imagine with us a transformation in Education for our children; and a privilege to invite them to join us in this process across the aisle. I will also let them know that the 2004 Education Act is out of date and it is on my agenda for delivery in the next 6 months.

Preparations are well underway. So stoked!! You are all invited. One thing I have been very very excited about over the last few weeks is that our people are finally engaging with discussions on education and learning outcomes. The revolution will be digitized and streamed live. Tune in.

Tentative date: Tuesday, Dec 1st, AM.

Ps- I am always ready to discuss and engage on Education. However, you have to prepare, check your facts and data, bring your evidence and then suggest ideas. You should also know that we have a right to respond and tell you our views. On my feeds, if you can’t actually sustain a debate, I’ll block you readily. I choose freedom and joy. Cheers.