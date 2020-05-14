23.6 C
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone Parliament Ratified 5 Financial Agreements

By Sierra Network
The Parliament of Sierra Leone has ratified the following agreements that were presented by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Patricia Laverley:

1. Amendment to the financing agreement (Agriculture value chain development project (AVDP) between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, grant Number 2000002586 and loan number 2000002587 dated 27th November 2019

2. Loan Agreement (revamping of aquatic environment in the Greater Freetown Project) between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, dated 17th November 2019

3. Project Agreement (Revamping of the aquatic environment in the Greater Freetown Project) between the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Guma Valley Water Company, dated 17th November 2019

4. Dollar Credit Line Financing agreement between the Government of Sierra Leone and the Export- Import Bank of India, dated 13th October 2019

5. Framework agreement for Protection of investment between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, dated 17th November 2019

Department of Public Relations
Parliament of Sierra Leone
+23278495023/+23278697776

