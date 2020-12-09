Sierra Leone Parliament Passes Into Law The Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act, 2020

House of Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown, 8th December, 2020. The Sierra Leone House of Parliament has unanimously passed into law the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Bill that was presented before it by the Honourable Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis, after several debates and scrutiny of the bill.

Professor Francis thanked the leadership of Parliament and Honourable Members from all sides of eye for bringing the process to a final stage of enactment. He called on parliamentarians to look at the spirit of the bill and the genuine intention of His Excellency the President, Brigadier General (Rtd) Dr. Julius Maada Bio of making Sierra Leone a peaceful and develop Country.

The Chief Minister said the Commission will build the foundation for permanent peace and promote development in the country.

_Office Of Chief Minister_