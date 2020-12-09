33.4 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Sierra Leone Parliament Passes Into Law The Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act, 2020

By Sierra Network
97
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

https://youtu.be/yCrW4GOa8AE Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Today Is Anti-Corruption Day… Traffic Police & Wardens Daily Collecting Monies From Commercial Drivers

A Commentary By Ranger Admitted, Francis Ben Kaifala and the Anti-Corruption Commission under the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration

It was indeed a momentous day in the history of the Judiciary as on the 7th December...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

House of Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown, 8th December, 2020. The Sierra Leone House of Parliament has unanimously passed into law the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Bill that was presented before it by the Honourable Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis, after several debates and scrutiny of the bill.

Professor Francis thanked the leadership of Parliament and Honourable Members from all sides of eye for bringing the process to a final stage of enactment. He called on parliamentarians to look at the spirit of the bill and the genuine intention of His Excellency the President, Brigadier General (Rtd) Dr. Julius Maada Bio of making Sierra Leone a peaceful and develop Country.

The Chief Minister said the Commission will build the foundation for permanent peace and promote development in the country.

_Office Of Chief Minister_

Previous articleACC Scorpion Squad Nabbed 3 Civil Aviation Authority Senior Staff
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Concludes Official Visit to Gabon, Visits Special Economic Zones to Engage Major Exporters
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

https://youtu.be/yCrW4GOa8AE Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update
Read more
Blog

Today Is Anti-Corruption Day… Traffic Police & Wardens Daily Collecting Monies From Commercial Drivers

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Admitted, Francis Ben Kaifala and the Anti-Corruption Commission under the new 2019 ACC Act have...
Read more
Blog

7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration

Sierra Network - 0
It was indeed a momentous day in the history of the Judiciary as on the 7th December 2020 a total of seven...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Concludes Official Visit to Gabon, Visits Special Economic Zones to Engage Major Exporters

Sierra Network - 0
Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday 9 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded his 3-day official visit to the...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Parliament Passes Into Law The Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act, 2020

Sierra Network - 0
House of Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown, 8th December, 2020. The Sierra Leone House of Parliament has unanimously passed into law the Independent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/yCrW4GOa8AE Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update
Read more

Today Is Anti-Corruption Day… Traffic Police & Wardens Daily Collecting Monies From Commercial Drivers

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Admitted, Francis Ben Kaifala and the Anti-Corruption Commission under the new 2019 ACC Act have...
Read more

7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration

Blog Sierra Network - 0
It was indeed a momentous day in the history of the Judiciary as on the 7th December 2020 a total of seven...
Read more

ACC Scorpion Squad Nabbed 3 Civil Aviation Authority Senior Staff

Blog Sierra Network - 0
3 Senior Staff of the Civil Aviation Authority were nabbed yesterday by the Scorpion Squad for forgery of employment doc and forward...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

Sierra Network - 0