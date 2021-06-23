24.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Sierra Leone Parliament Passed The Cybercrime Bill Into Law…

By Sierra Network
CYBERCRIME BILL SAILS THROUGH PARLIAMENT

Parliament has today Wednesday June 23, passed The Cybercrime Bill into law. This is a historic moment for Sierra Leone, as for the first time the country is having a legislation purely to regulate the cyber space.

The Bill attracted bipartisan support in the well of Parliament as all concerns geared towards protecting people’s privacy were addressed.

The Honourable Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swarray who championed this digital legislation was so elated in achieving this great feat. The Honorable Minister extended his appreciation to all political parties, stakeholders and officials of the Ministry of Information for their invaluable contributions towards the passage of the Bill.

This is another milestone for President Bio’s administration in sanitizing the cyber space.

Sierra Leone will join other countries in the world who have enacted laws to regulate cyber space in line with international conventions.

STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS UNIT,MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS.

