Thursday, May 14, 2020
Sierra Leone Parliament Approves Dr. Harding, Panda-Noah And Nine Others

By Sierra Network
PARLIAMENT APPROVES DR. HARDING, PANDA-NOAH AND NINE OTHERS

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Thursday 14th May 2020 debated and approved the 14th Report of its Committee on Appointments and Public Service, chaired by the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sahr Mathew Nyuma.

The following presidential nominees were approved by Parliament:

1. Hon. Dr. Prince Alex Harding-Chairman, National Commission for Privatization
2. Ing. Abdulai Ansumana-Deputy Director-General, SLRA
3. Mrs. Sybic Bailor-Chairman, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Local Contents Agency
4. Ing. Trudy Morgan-Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Local Contents Agency
5. Mr. Sheku Mattia-Deputy Commissioner, Insurance Commission of Sierra Leone
6. Mrs. Haja Mariama Fatu Myers-Member, Corporate Affairs Commission
7. Mr. Lloyd Hindolo Jusu (Esq) Member, Corporate Affairs Commission
8. Bro. Mamoud Foday Sesay-Member, Corporate Affairs Commission
9. Mrs. Amy Elizabeth Green-Member, Corporate Affairs Commission
10. Mr. David Maurice Panda-Noah-Minister of Internal Affairs
11. Mr. Paul Saffa Tapema-Deputy Executive Director, National Youth Service

Seconding the motion, the Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie called on the nominees to apply due diligence in light national service and the “New Direction Manifesto”. “Make sure you perform for the state”, he noted adding that Parliament will ensure that they conduct oversight on the various MDAs. He also encouraged colleague MPs to speedily approve all the nominees especially Dr. Harding whom he described as “the Chairman of the ruling SLPP and my political mentor”.

On behalf of the Parliamentary Female Caucus, Independent Member of Parliament from Kailahun District, Hon. Emilia L. Tongi extended thanks and appreciation to President Bio for appointing qualified women to serve in high offices of State. She admonished all of them to perform particularly the Minister of Internal Affairs having in mind the recent incidences of violence in the country.

Hon. Paramount Chief Member of Parliament from Moyamba District, Fatmata Bintu M.K Koroma encouraged the nominees to work in the best interest of the State and asked the Minister of Internal Affairs to deploy reliable police officers in the various chiefdoms in order to enforce the bye-laws that are related to fight COVID-19.

Leader of NGC, Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella wished all the nominees well and encouraged them to deliver especially in critical areas where wisdom demands in light of nation building and peaceful co-existence.

The Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sahr Mathew Nyuma commended all those who contributed to the debate for the approval of the nominees.

Extending his felicitations after approval, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu wished all the nominees well and asked them to keep safe by adhering to the enhanced measures aimed at fighting COVID-19.

Department of Public Relations
Parliament of Sierra Leone
+23278495023/+23278697776

