Sierra Leone joins More than 65 countries at this year’s World Travel Market 2021 at Excel London

Sierra Leone completes WTM Day three (3) today with a lots of positive returns from trade meetings, with a clear optimism, to increase European tourist arrival as its used to be.

The Brand catch Phrase; Explore Freedom going fast and acceptable by visitors, tour operators other destinations management gurus.

As Sierra Leone continues the rebranding and tourism destination promotions. More than 65 countries were represented with exhibitors from across the globe this November at WTM London – the leading global event for the travel industry, and Sierra Leone is part of that greater experience.

Thousands of delegates including Sierra Leone’s team converged at ExCeL London from the 1-3 November for the physical event and B2B deals, during the three days. This brings the Sierra Leone’s team into several meetings with Airlines, Tour Operators, Investments opportunities for the tourism sector.

WTM London, is been classified as one of the leading global event for the travel industry, and is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry.

Statistics shows Around 50,000 senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visited ExCeL London every November, generating over £3.71 billion in travel industry contracts.

With that background, Sierra Leone is chanced to carry out a robust brand positioning and image building. Sierra Leone was able to be fully represented in this international platform.

Though with all challenges with travel restrictions, the team was able to reach out to create a presence as always. The good news is the world easing and consumer confidence growing each day, the number of confirmed exhibitors that attended the live event continues to grow – reflecting the ambitious plans from trade professionals around the world to reconnect, rebuild and innovate, which was why Sierra Leone was emphatic to attend the event, to send that signal that indeed we are back.

Exhibitors represent a wide range of tourism companies and organisations, including tourist boards, hotel chains, cruise lines, DMCs and major attractions, and many will hosted partners on their stands, to support smaller enterprises, and Sierra Leone anchored on that premise to one key African Destinations that made a stronger appearance.

Europe leads the way, with representatives from almost 30 countries attending as exhibitors, from major destinations such as France, Greece and Spain and smaller ones, such as Sardinia, Sierra Leone Armenia and Gibraltar.

Today marks the end of the never forgetting event.

Compiled and submitted by

Kai Bockarie-Saquee

Communications and Public Relations.

WTM Day 3