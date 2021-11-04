32.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, November 5, 2021
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

Sierra Leone is a country of laws and that it stands ready to execute such laws without fear or favour – Sierra Leone Police

By Sierra Network
350
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SIERRA LEONE POLICE

PRESS STATEMENT

Police Headquarters notes with dismay the habit of politicians to galvanise vulnerable supporters especially youths to demonstrate or protest on their behalf whenever they are required to appear before legally constituted investigating bodies like Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), the Police or the courts.

The Sierra Leone Police wishes it to be known that such assemblies or protests are unlawful and thus infringe on the rights of other peaceful citizens.

The SLP wishes to reiterate that Sierra Leone is a country of laws and that it stands ready to execute such laws without fear or favour.
Henceforth, the general public is hereby warned that such assemblies or protests are banned and anyone caught partaking in them will be arrested and prosecuted.

You have been warned.

SIGNED:

Sierra Leone Police
Media and Public Relations Department
Police Headquarters
George Street
Freetown
(+232)77361070/77507955
Dated: November 4, 2021.

Previous articleOur nation’s Nationally Determined Contribution scored within the top twenty of 95 country policies – President Bio
Next articleSierra Leone Police Response To The European Union Election Follow-up Mission Report
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Police Response To The European Union Election Follow-up Mission...

Sierra Network - 0