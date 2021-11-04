Sierra Leone is a country of laws and that it stands ready to execute such laws without fear or favour – Sierra Leone Police

SIERRA LEONE POLICE

PRESS STATEMENT

Police Headquarters notes with dismay the habit of politicians to galvanise vulnerable supporters especially youths to demonstrate or protest on their behalf whenever they are required to appear before legally constituted investigating bodies like Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), the Police or the courts.

The Sierra Leone Police wishes it to be known that such assemblies or protests are unlawful and thus infringe on the rights of other peaceful citizens.

The SLP wishes to reiterate that Sierra Leone is a country of laws and that it stands ready to execute such laws without fear or favour.

Henceforth, the general public is hereby warned that such assemblies or protests are banned and anyone caught partaking in them will be arrested and prosecuted.

You have been warned.

Dated: November 4, 2021.