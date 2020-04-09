Sierra Leone Impose A Partial Lock Down For 14 Days

Partial Lockdown For 2 Weeks

PUBLIC NOTICE

The general public is hereby informed that following the three-day national lockdown and the continued threats posed by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has directed the following new measures with effect from midnight Saturday 11″ April 2020 for a period of fourteen (14) days, subject to review;

1. A Partial Lockdown restricting the movement of persons at inter-district levels, except for the transportation of goods and essential services. A Pass System authorizing the transportation of goods and essential services will be announced before the commencement of the restriction

2. A night curfew from 9:00pm to 6:00am

3. A Readjustment of official working hours for all public and private sector workers

from 9:00am to 4:00pm

As the Government continues to intensify efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus Disease, the public is advised to, as far as possible, stay at home and observe basic hygiene practices.

For more enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

Telephone: +23276758764/+23288269282;

Email: [email protected]