Sierra Leone Hosts High Level ECOWAS Meeting

Commencing on the 2nd August, 2021 and ending on the 6th August, 2021 at the Atlantic Hotel on Lumley Beach at Aberdeen, Sierra Leone is playing host to the ECOWAS Integrated in Country High Level Advocacy, Coordination and Capacity Building of Multi Stakeholders on the Implementation of ECOWAS IHL, TIP, Gender Based Violence and Child Rights texts in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECOWAS representative, Madam Fatmata Jam, appreciated the partners for their involvement and thanked VP Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh for the warm reception accorded her on behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone.

Formally welcoming the Commissioner, Vice President Dr. Juldeh Jalloh thanked the ECOWAS Commissioner, expressing appreciation that ECOWAS is leading such an advocacy mission that usually comes from international bodies such as the UN and EU.

ECOWAS, Dr Juldeh Jalloh said is taking the front line on issues that are “close to our hearts.”

VP thanked the ECOWAS Commissioner for acknowledging Government’s efforts in the area of gender and children affairs citing the many gains made in that direction. “Upon assumption of office,” he stated, “Government had to grapple with the issues of gender based violence and sexual abuse”.

President Bio, he said, rose up to the realities and challenges of the time with significant steps and actions that explain the massive progress Sierra Leone has made on gender and children’s issues.

These included; legislative reforms establishing institutions such as the Model Court on Sexual Offenses and reinforcing the Family Support Unit of the Police. The VP concluded by reinforcing the Government’s commitment to advancing the cause of women and children while at the same time continue to fight trafficking in persons.

