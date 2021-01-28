27.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Sierra Leone High Powered Delegation Arrives In Guinea

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Breaking News!!!

The Sierra Leone high power delegation to Guinea, was received by the Ambassador to Guinea (H.E Almamy Bangura) and other Sierra Leoneans at the Gbalamuya Checkpoint on its way to the Guinean capital to engage the Guinean Government on the incursion of Yenga by the Guinean military and the reopening of the land border between the two Countries.

The delegation comprise the speaker of parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu (Leader of Delegation), the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Information and Communications amongst others.

The delegation is expected to return tomorrow.

Details later.

