Sierra Leone Has Only ONE VENTILATOR To Treat Coronavirus Patients

By Dr. Asad Naveed

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to wreak havoc around the globe. Africa was initially thought to be a safe zone for the disease, but now has 14 countries infected.

Even though Sierra Leone is yet to detect a COVID-19 case. The country only has one ventilator, a device required to treat critically ill patients with shortness of breath or respiratory failure due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

All neighboring countries around Sierra Leone have reported new coronavirus cases and if the disease was to spread in Sierra Leone, the country will have limited capacity to treat critically ill patients.

According to a WHO report, based on a study sample of 55,924 COVID-19 confirmed cases in China, 6.1% patients became critically ill and developed symptoms such as respiratory failure, septic shock, and/or multiple organ failure.

This means that, approximately for every 100 people infected with coronavirus, 6 people will need a ventilator to support their breathing.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE ARTICLE