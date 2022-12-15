SIERRA LEONE FIRST COUPLE HOSTED BY SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI & SECRETARY ANTONY BLINKEN AT CAPITOL BUILDING, USA

The First Couple of Sierra Leone His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio have been hosted by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in the Capitol Building of the United States of America at a reception for African and American World Leaders on Tuesday 13th December 2022.

Speaking at the Reception was U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who welcomed the visitors and thanked Honourable Nancy Pelosi for hosting America’s distinguished guests during the ongoing U.S. Africa Leaders Summit.

H.E. President Julius Maada Bio earlier that day had graciously assented to the request by President Joe Biden for him to address the African & Diaspora Young Leaders Forum and during the Reception by Nancy Pelosi, he was feted and highly commended by many present for his statements and for his positive leadership in so many sectors of Sierra Leone.

First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio was also extensively engaged during which she received commendations for her distinguished local and global work especially her recent successful introduction of a United Nations Resolution to declare November 18 as a special day for Prevention and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence.

Meanwhile, Secretary Antony Blinken asserted at the Reception that the U.S. State Department is committed to working with Congress to expand and modernize U.S. partnerships across Africa on economic prosperity, democracy and human rights, health, food security, and climate.

This Office will continue to keep the public informed on activities of the First Lady.

