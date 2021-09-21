21.3 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Sierra Leone Female U-20 folds up camping, thrashes Female A-Team

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone’s Female Under 20 National Team has successfully folded up training camp in Bo.

In a bid to add quality and accelerate their training intensity, the team left Freetown with a 35 man delegation – 25 players and 11 officials, on 11 September 2021, for 11 days camping in Bo.

This is part of their preparation for the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The Female U 20 is set to play against their Guinean counterpart on 25 September 2021, in Senegal.

Head Coach, Victoria Conteh, says the training had been comprehensive with added value to players’ skills, discipline and roles.

“How we could make them know their responsibilities as players and increase the quality of their skills and pace has been primary to us. The camping has been good because it enabled us to our mistakes as coaches and those of the players and correct them. I’m sure we are ready to compete,” she adds.

During their camping, the team had trained twice a day inclusive evening lectures and friendly matches.

In a friendly match they played yesterday, September 20, 2021, at the Bo Mini Stadium, the team had impressively secured a 2-1 victory against the National Female A-Team.

Two goals were scored by Saio M. Quraishi(6mins) and Kadiatu A. Kamara (25mins) for the Female U 20 while a consolation goal for the National Female A-Team had come from Jariatu S. Kamara (2mins)

The team will do its Covid-19 test in Bo and will return to Freetown later today.

©️Alhaji Koroma
Media Officer Attached

