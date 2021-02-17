21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Sierra Leone Embassy in UAE hosts “Housemates Salone” Winner

By Sierra Network
256
0

Sierra Network

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday 17 February 2021 – The Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has today played host to the winner of the 2020 “Housemates Salone”, Ms. Saraih Conteh Roberts, who is on a week-long visit to the beautiful and touristic city of Dubai.

Organized by the African Young Voices, AYV, and Africell Sierra Leone, the popular reality television show which attracted huge following across the globe, among other things sought to empower young Sierra Leoneans with a view to market them to the world.

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay, said that he was pleased to welcome Ms. Conteh Robert and congratulated her on the landmark achievement. He said that the “Housemates Show” was a great initiative which aligned with the vision of the New Direction Government to empower young Sierra Leoneans and to rebrand the image of the country.

While commending the organizers for putting together a very successful show, he also encouraged the winner to serve as a vehicle for positive change and a model among other young Sierra Leoneans.

“I urge you to always put on the best and never drop off your guards. We want to encourage you to continue to shine and project the good image of the country,” Ambassador Sesay said.

Ms. Saraih Conteh Robert, who recently got engaged at the prestigious and famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai to Victor Onie Williams, one of twenty-two other contestants, said that she was honored to be hosted by Ambassador Sesay and team and commended the Sierra Leonean Envoy for the warm reception accorded her. She also expressed great excitement that the Embassy was providing care and support for all Sierra Leoneans in that part of the world.

The star-price winner noted the contest was a very rigorous one which taught them the value of living together despite the differences and encouraged her compatriots to emulate same, while assuring that she would put into good use her achievement to make the desired effect back home.

For More Enquiries:
Mohamed Lamin Massaquoi
Information Attaché, United Arab Emirates
+971 50 208 9695
Email: [email protected]

