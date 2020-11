Yesterday marked another significant milestone in the Sierra Leone-Turkey relations as our first ever embassy was officially inaugurated in Ankara, with my dear brother @MevlutCavusoglu right beside me.

We also signed mutually beneficial agreements on trade and education in keeping with @PresidentBio’s ambition to transform Sierra Leone’s economy and education landscape.

