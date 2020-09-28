24.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 28, 2020
Updated:

Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE facilitates Repatriation of 58 Sierra Leoneans in the UAE

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th September 20200 Cases2215 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE facilitates Repatriation of 58 Sierra Leoneans in the UAE

Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in collaboration with the...
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, IOM, is facilitating the voluntary repatriation of 58 Sierra Leoneans from the UAE to Sierra Leone.

These 58 Sierra Leoneans had expressed desire to be taken back to Sierra Leone, especially because of loss of jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first batch of 17 would depart Dubai International Airport today, Sunday 27 September, via Accra’s Kotoko International Airport en route to Freetown International Airport in Lungi, Sierra Leone. The remaining set of returnees would also arrive in Sierra Leone at various scheduled dates.

In his reaction, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay, said that the 58 Sierra Leoneans had approached the Embassy to ensure their repatriation back home. He said that each of them were interviewed, issued consent forms which they voluntarily signed demonstrating their willingness to return home in line with IOM regulations.

This move is a major milestone demonstrative of the New Direction’s desire to cater for everyone and to uphold the dignity of every Sierra Leonean irrespective of their status.

*For More Enquiries:*
*Mohamed L. Massaquoi*
*Information Attaché Designate to the UAE*
*+232 88 269282*

Previous articleTurkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TiKA) Donates To The Food Basket Initiative
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th September 20200 Cases2215 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE facilitates Repatriation of 58 Sierra Leoneans in the UAE

Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, IOM,...
Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TiKA) Donates To The Food Basket Initiative

TURKISH COOPERATION AND COORDINATION AGENCY (TiKA) DONATES TO THE FOOD BASKET INITIATIVE. TiKA (Turkish...
SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association

SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association
