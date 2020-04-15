NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 15, 2020 Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update (Freetown 14th April 2020 @ 10:30am) By Sierra Network April 15, 2020 49 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - April 15, 20200IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 15, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new...Read more BlogSierra Network - April 15, 20200My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two... When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus preparednesssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleCOVID-19 Fund Gets another Le1 Billion Boost from Seawright Mining CompanyNext articleSierra Leone Benefits from IMF Debt Relief - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - April 15, 20200IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point...Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government... Read more Blog My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two... Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love you no matter what. Read more Blog To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic… ECOWAS Pledges Support to Member States Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has pledged its support to its member states in the fight against the Coronavirus... Read more Blog Sierra Leone Benefits from IMF Debt Relief Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement: “ I am pleased... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Case, Total 11 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 14, 2020 0 COVID 19 UPDATEUpdate received from EOC @8:30am14 April 2020One new case reported11 confirmed cases to date Read more Health Ministry And Communications Ministry Conflicting COVID-19 Confirmed Cases On 13th April 2020 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 14, 2020 0 Sierra Leone recorded One new case on Monday 13th April 2020 as per The Ministry Of Health And Sanitation COVID-19 updates, while... Read more Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update 13th April 2020, No New Case Reported, No Of Quarantined Increased To 661 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 13, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update13 April 2020No new case reportedTotal to date 10No of quarantee increased to 661 Read more - Advertisement -