Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update 12th April 2020, No New Case Reported, No Of Quarantined Increased To 614

African Union Member State Reporting COVID-19 Cases

Update of AU member states on COVID-19
SHORT STATEMENT: This Public Notice is not only fake and mischievous but….

SHORT STATEMENT Date: 12 April 2020 My attention has been drawn...
COVID-19 Update
12 April 2020
No new case reported
Total to date 10
No of quarantee increased to 614

Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update (Freetown 12th April 2020 @ 10:30am)

Current Affairs
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 10 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Current Affairs
COVID-19 Update11 April 20202 new cases reported10 confirmed cases to date
Read more

Number Of People In Quarantine Increased To 445

Current Affairs
17:00 GMT10 April 20208 confirmed to dateNo of quarantine increased to 445
Read more

Sierra Leone Record One New Confirmed Case, Total 8 Confirmed COVID-19 CASES

Current Affairs
COVID-19 Update10th April 20201 New Case confirmed8 confirmed cases to date
Read more
