Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update 12th April 2020, No New Case Reported, No Of Quarantined Increased To 614

By Sierra Network
April 12, 2020

COVID-19 Update
12 April 2020
No new case reported
Total to date 10
No of quarantee increased to 614