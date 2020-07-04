23.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Boosts NACOVERC With Le500 Million

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

As part of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank’s commitment to support the fight against COVID-19 in the country, the most renowned and hundred percent Sierra Leonean owned financial institution, on Thursday 2 July 2020, donated the sum of five hundred million Leones (Le500, 000,000) to the Government of Sierra Leone through the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC). The donation took place at the Sierra Leone Football Association Compound at Kingtom in Freetown.

In his address, Managing Director of SLCB, Abdul Fidelis Turay expressed appreciation to the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC) for their tireless efforts towards the fight against COVID-19 in the country, adding that the fight requires togetherness in order to emerge victorious.

He said that as a responsible banking institution they thought it fit to make the donation on behalf of Management furthering how they are doing so with the strong conviction that such could be helpful especially at this decisive moment.

He added that the Bank was the first institution from both the public and private sectors to take the lead in engaging on massive sensitization to the people about the “dos and don’ts” in the prevention and fight against the disease in the Western Area furthering that apart from the massive sensitization and fumigation of all its branches nationwide and with the utilization of its accrued funds, the Bank also instituted stringent measures in place for the prevention and protection of its staff and loyal customers from the virus.

He admonished all to adhere to the precautionary measures that the Government and its partners have put in place in line with the clarion call of President Bio in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Receiving the donation, Chief of Staff of the COVID-19 Response Team, Solomon Caulker, expressed appreciation to the Management of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB) for the kind gesture which he described as very timely and will contribute positively towards the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

He said the donation will help greatly towards curtailing the spread of the coronavirus and assured them that they will be used for the intended purpose and target the right beneficiaries.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

