32.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Sierra Leone: Chief Minister’s Office spent over Le34 billion on media consultancies and travel per diem in less than three years – Africanist Press

By Sierra Network
73
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Baseless Allegations By Chernoh Bah Says Office Of The Chief Minister

https://snradio.net/sierra-leone-chief-ministers-office-spent-over-le34-billion-on-media-consultancies-and-travel-per-diem-in-less-than-three-years-africanist-press/
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone: Chief Minister’s Office spent over Le34 billion on media consultancies and travel per diem in less than three years – Africanist Press

By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman Despite the fact that...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update16th February 20212 New Cases3825 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman

Despite the fact that President Bio was elected into office as President of Sierra Leone under the guise of ending the corrupt practices of his predecessor, financial records obtained by the Africanist Press show how the Office of the Chief Minister of Sierra Leone spent over Le34.2 billion Leones (more than US$3.4 million) in less than three years. This money was spent on travel per diems (expenses listed do not include airfares) and for procurement of goods and services that did not undergo an official competitive bidding process with open requests. The Chief Minister’s Office financial records indicate that several wire transfers of hundreds of millions of Leones were sent to foreign media agencies and technology companies in Europe, China, and the United States. These transfers were purportedly for consultancy services, public relations operations, and information technology products. None of these services or products were ever advertised or put on an open bid. Records of these large monetary transactions and wire transfer payments reveal that these transactions were non-compliant with Sierra Leone’s public finance laws and the public procurement regulations.

Sierra Leone’s public finance laws and public procurement regulations require that all expenditures from the country’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) – the government’s central treasury accounts – must be based on each procuring agency or department’s approved budgetary and procurement plan, as approved by the Parliament for each specific year. Section 18 of the Public Procurement Act of 2016, one of the laws that regulates public procurement in Sierra Leone, specifically provides that all goods and services procured by a ministry or department must be included in the prior approved annual procurement plan for that entity and that a procurement committee must be in charge of a procurement process.

Evidence obtained by the Africanist Press shows that procurements for goods and services were mostly undertaken on an ad hoc basis and in ways that openly violated public procurement regulations. These procurements included, for example, a total of Le1,876,061,250 (about US$185,000) that was paid directly during the last quarter of 2018 to Salman Motors in Freetown. These funds included the alleged purchase of three Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicles for the newly established Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI). We found no evidence in the records of the Office of the Chief Minister to indicate that Salman Motors was awarded the said procurement contract from an open bidding process. In fact, the evidence we reviewed shows that an unusually high advance payment (transaction ID FT1833061004) of Le 1,200,000,000 (about US$120,000) – more than 70% of the contract value – was made to Salman Motors on November 26, 2018, ahead of the supply of the three vehicles that were supposedly purchased for DSTI staff. Apart from the lack of evidence of a bidding and tender process, there is also no evidence that an advertisement notice inviting other suppliers to compete for this contract was ever made by the Chief Minister’s Office. Evidence shows that the remaining balance of Le223,878,750 (about US$22,000) (FT1833849422) was paid on December 4, 2018, to Salman Motors to complete the payment of more than Le1.4 billion spent on the purchase of the DSTI Prado vehicles. We have found no evidence that the vendor actually delivered all of the three vehicles that were paid for. Moreover, the 1.2 billion Leones in payments to Salman Motors do not include two earlier payments (FT1829170875 and FT1829709495) of Le200,000,000 (about US$20,000) and Le252,182,500 (about US$25,000) made on October 18, 2018, and October 24, 2018, respectively, for unstated purposes. In fact, there is no records to indicate the purposes of the other earlier combined payments totaling Le452,182,500 ($44,288) made to Salman Motors by the Chief Minister’s Office.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE REPORT FROM THE AFRICANIST PRESS

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleBaseless Allegations By Chernoh Bah Says Office Of The Chief Minister
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Baseless Allegations By Chernoh Bah Says Office Of The Chief Minister

https://snradio.net/sierra-leone-chief-ministers-office-spent-over-le34-billion-on-media-consultancies-and-travel-per-diem-in-less-than-three-years-africanist-press/
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone: Chief Minister’s Office spent over Le34 billion on media consultancies and travel per diem in less than three years – Africanist Press

Sierra Network - 0
By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman Despite the fact that President Bio was elected into...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th February 20212 New Cases3825 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
News

Sierra Leone, Guinea Sign Communique, Commit to Mutual Security, Public Health and Socio-Economic Interests

Sierra Network - 0
Conakry, Republic of Guinea, Tuesday 16 February 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded his 2-day working visit...
Read more
Blog

No water for the major maternal referral centre in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
No water for the major maternal referral centre in Sierra Leone...! 1year ago it was the same struggle, I left things smoldering....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Baseless Allegations By Chernoh Bah Says Office Of The Chief Minister

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://snradio.net/sierra-leone-chief-ministers-office-spent-over-le34-billion-on-media-consultancies-and-travel-per-diem-in-less-than-three-years-africanist-press/
Read more

No water for the major maternal referral centre in Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
No water for the major maternal referral centre in Sierra Leone...! 1year ago it was the same struggle, I left things smoldering....
Read more

Payment Of Beneficiaries Of The COVID-19 EP FET PO/Social Safety Nets Program In Kono, Kailahun, Kenema And Western Area(Urban And Rural)

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

H.E Alpha Conde of Guinea has agreed to reopen its borders

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Breaking News: H.E Alpha Conde of Guinea has agreed to reopen its borders with Sierra Leone effective from Thursday 18th February 2021...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Baseless Allegations By Chernoh Bah Says Office Of The Chief Minister

Sierra Network - 0