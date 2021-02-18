30.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Sierra Leone Businesses Set To Get Le 26 Billion Support From President Bio

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Bampia James Bundu:
Strategic Communications Unit,
Ministry of Information and Communications

The Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDA), Shaka Sannoh, has explained to journalists the impact of the National Micro Credit Scheme also known as the MUNAFA FUND aimed at supporting Small and Medium Enterprises.

Speaking at the weekly government press briefing in the conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday, 17th February 2021, Mr Sannoh said the informal sector in Sierra Leone constitutes the second largest sector of the economy after agriculture.

He explained that over 60% of the labor force in urban areas and over 20% in rural areas are engaged in informal sector activities, including petty trading.

“Limited access to financial services by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) remains one of the main barriers to the growth of small businesses,” he pointed out, adding that banks do not lend to MSMEs due to the perceived high risk and lack of traditional collateral such as landed property.

The MUNAFA Fund, he furthered, was established to address the above challenges
with the Government of Sierra Leone in its 2020 national budget allocating a total of Le 100 billion for a three-year period of which Le 26 billion will be disbursed by June this year.

Mr. Sannoh informed that the MUNAFA Fund will provide wholesale loan to Financial Service Providers (FSPs) at 3% interest rate per year for on-lending to MSMES while FSPs will lend to MSMEs at 9% interest rate per year.

He assured journalists that all FSPs that receive loans from the MUNAFA Fund shall submit monthly, quarterly and annual reports to SMEDA for sharing with the line ministries of the Government of Sierra Leone.

To be eligible for the MUNAFA FUND, he said a person must be a Sierra Leonean, above 18 years but not more than 65 years; should have been in business for at least six month and should possess a valid national identification document (1.e., passport, driver’s license, national ID, voter’s card, etc.)

This support to Small and Medium Enterprises is the fulfilment of a Manifesto Commitment by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio

Previous articleJustice Momo-Jah Stevens Sentences 2 For Sexual Penetration
Next articleAgriculture Ministry Takes Another Big Step Towards Food Self Sufficiency In Sierra Leone
