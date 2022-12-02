21 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, December 3, 2022
SIERRA LEONE AIRPORTS AUTHORITY – Runway 30/12 will be closed to flight operations from 0500-1700 Hrs

By Sierra Network
SIERRA LEONE AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

Press Release 1st December 2022

The Sierra Leone Airports Authority wishes to bring to the attention of the general Public that the SUMMA project has commenced rehabilitation works on runways 12/30 at the Freetown International Airport, for which a NOTAM has been issued.

The overiding objective of issuing the NOTAMN is to expedite construction works that will enhance the safety of flight operations within the project timelines.

The rehabilitation works on the runway are scheduled to commence from 1st December 2022 to 31st January 2023 . Consequently, Runway 12/30 will be closed to flight operations from 0500-1700 Hrs

Accordingly, all Airlines operating at the Freetown International Airport have been notified and advised to inform their passengers about their new flight schedules.

Consistent with the above, new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed to ensure smooth facilitation of passengers and the safety of Flight Operations.

We regret any inconvenience that the ongoing Runway Rehabilitation works may cause to our wider Clientele.

Signed
Management.

