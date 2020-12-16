Sick Pikin Project Sends Two kids to India for Advanced Medical Treatment

By Mary Kabay

The Management of the Sick Pikin Project, on the 15th December 2020, convened a Press Conference at the Caritas Office, situated within the St Edwards Secondary School Compound at Kingtom, which was geared towards informing the general public about plans that are already underway to send two kids to India for better medical treatments as they are currently suffering from congenital heart diseases. Both the Project and its co-sponsors are facilitating the travelling of the two kids.

Ishmael Augustine Kosia from Freetown and Melvin Jessie Brima from Bo, who are the two kids, were awarded 14 thousand dollars each to help foot their medical bills whilst they are in India.

Father Conteh, Head of Caritas offered prayers for the Government of Sierra Leone, their sponsors and the kids that will be flown to India for treatment.

The Director General of NASSIT, Mohamed Faud Daboh, in his statement thanked the Sick Pikin Project for recognizing their institution as one of their sponsors.





He disclosed how they first came in contact with the Project on the 21st December 2019 during a marathon which the Management of the Project organized starting from Skye Street and ending at Lumley Beach.

The Director General pointed out that on that occasion they donated 18 thousand dollars ($18, 000) to the advancement of the Project saying that one of the kids that will be travelling was chosen out of fourteen kids that need health assistance.

He also disclosed that they are always ready to intervene and render assistance towards any humanitarian cause of such a nature.

A parent of one of the beneficiaries, Mamawa Kemoh, expressed her excitement for granting her son, Melvin Jessie Brima, the opportunity to access advanced medical treatment in India.

She said when the Doctor told her on the first day about the health condition of her child she became so distressed thinking of where to access the thousands of dollars she will be asked to pay for her son’s treatment. The mother expressed profound thanks and appreciation to the Sick Pikin Project for stepping in to help her son regain his health especially by availing him the opportunity to travel to India for good treatment, which she had been longing for.

Raymond Coker, Head of the Sick Pikin Project, also extended thanks to Caritas, NASSIT and their other sponsors for helping them realize or achieve the motive and aspiration of their organization which is geared towards saving the lives of children.

He also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health and the Fourth Estate for their continuous support towards the Project saying it will not have been easy without all of them.

The two kids and their parents will depart for India today the 16th December 2020 by 7:45 am via Accra, Ghana and Dubai for onward destination to India ,according to the Head of the Sick Pikin Project.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper