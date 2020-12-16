28.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Sick Pikin Project Sends Two kids to India for Advanced Medical Treatment

By Sierra Network
116
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

APC Winning In SLPP Strongholds As Per First Lady Fatima Bio And Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Tell Fatima that APC, with percentages above 50%, won elections for council...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sick Pikin Project Sends Two kids to India for Advanced Medical Treatment

By Mary Kabay The Management of the Sick Pikin Project, on the 15th December...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Information Ministry Raps With the Media On President Bio’s Manifesto Gains

The Ministry of Information and Communications has engaged journalists from across the country during a two-day retreat...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Mary Kabay

The Management of the Sick Pikin Project, on the 15th December 2020, convened a Press Conference at the Caritas Office, situated within the St Edwards Secondary School Compound at Kingtom, which was geared towards informing the general public about plans that are already underway to send two kids to India for better medical treatments as they are currently suffering from congenital heart diseases. Both the Project and its co-sponsors are facilitating the travelling of the two kids.

Ishmael Augustine Kosia from Freetown and Melvin Jessie Brima from Bo, who are the two kids, were awarded 14 thousand dollars each to help foot their medical bills whilst they are in India.

Father Conteh, Head of Caritas offered prayers for the Government of Sierra Leone, their sponsors and the kids that will be flown to India for treatment.

The Director General of NASSIT, Mohamed Faud Daboh, in his statement thanked the Sick Pikin Project for recognizing their institution as one of their sponsors.

He disclosed how they first came in contact with the Project on the 21st December 2019 during a marathon which the Management of the Project organized starting from Skye Street and ending at Lumley Beach.

The Director General pointed out that on that occasion they donated 18 thousand dollars ($18, 000) to the advancement of the Project saying that one of the kids that will be travelling was chosen out of fourteen kids that need health assistance.

He also disclosed that they are always ready to intervene and render assistance towards any humanitarian cause of such a nature.

A parent of one of the beneficiaries, Mamawa Kemoh, expressed her excitement for granting her son, Melvin Jessie Brima, the opportunity to access advanced medical treatment in India.

She said when the Doctor told her on the first day about the health condition of her child she became so distressed thinking of where to access the thousands of dollars she will be asked to pay for her son’s treatment. The mother expressed profound thanks and appreciation to the Sick Pikin Project for stepping in to help her son regain his health especially by availing him the opportunity to travel to India for good treatment, which she had been longing for.

Raymond Coker, Head of the Sick Pikin Project, also extended thanks to Caritas, NASSIT and their other sponsors for helping them realize or achieve the motive and aspiration of their organization which is geared towards saving the lives of children.

He also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health and the Fourth Estate for their continuous support towards the Project saying it will not have been easy without all of them.

The two kids and their parents will depart for India today the 16th December 2020 by 7:45 am via Accra, Ghana and Dubai for onward destination to India ,according to the Head of the Sick Pikin Project.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleInformation Ministry Raps With the Media On President Bio’s Manifesto Gains
Next articleAPC Winning In SLPP Strongholds As Per First Lady Fatima Bio And Dr. Sylvia Blyden
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

APC Winning In SLPP Strongholds As Per First Lady Fatima Bio And Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Tell Fatima that APC, with percentages above 50%, won elections for council...
Read more
Blog

Sick Pikin Project Sends Two kids to India for Advanced Medical Treatment

Sierra Network - 0
By Mary Kabay The Management of the Sick Pikin Project, on the 15th December 2020, convened a Press Conference...
Read more
Blog

Information Ministry Raps With the Media On President Bio’s Manifesto Gains

Sierra Network - 0
The Ministry of Information and Communications has engaged journalists from across the country during a two-day retreat on President Bio's Manifesto successes...
Read more
Blog

Major Stakeholders Discuss New Airport Expansion Project in Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
On the 14th December, 2020, Parliament ended a day's stakeholders’ discussion on the new Airport Expansion Project's Agreement in Committee Room One,...
Read more
Blog

European Union Disburse €15Million In Budgetary Support To Sierra Leone – EU Ambassador Tom Vens

Sierra Network - 0
I had the pleasure to inform Minister of Finance @jj_saffa that the EU made a disbursement of € 15 million in budgetary...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

APC Winning In SLPP Strongholds As Per First Lady Fatima Bio And Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Tell Fatima that APC, with percentages above 50%, won elections for council seats in Bo (2008), in...
Read more

Information Ministry Raps With the Media On President Bio’s Manifesto Gains

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Ministry of Information and Communications has engaged journalists from across the country during a two-day retreat on President Bio's Manifesto successes...
Read more

Major Stakeholders Discuss New Airport Expansion Project in Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On the 14th December, 2020, Parliament ended a day's stakeholders’ discussion on the new Airport Expansion Project's Agreement in Committee Room One,...
Read more

European Union Disburse €15Million In Budgetary Support To Sierra Leone – EU Ambassador Tom Vens

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I had the pleasure to inform Minister of Finance @jj_saffa that the EU made a disbursement of € 15 million in budgetary...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

APC Winning In SLPP Strongholds As Per First Lady Fatima Bio...

Sierra Network - 0