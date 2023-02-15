Sick Pikin Project Partners with Legal Link to Support Vulnerable Groups

The Sick Pikin Project and Legal Link partnered on the 11th February, 2023 for the benefit of the vulnerable groups both entities serve.

Rashid Dumbuya ESQ, a compassionate and God-fearing legal luminary and the Executive Director of the Legal Link Organization has taken a vital step forward in identifying The Sick Pikin Project as a viable partner. Dumbuya recognized the empathetic work of The Sick Pikin Project and decided to reach out to the Project to establish a partnership.

On its part, the Sick Pikin Project is delighted to welcome a partnership with Legal Link and is grateful for the love and support. The Project, it was stated, recognizes the goodwill of Dumbuya and Legal Link.

The union of the two organizations was sealed when The Sick Pikin Project and Legal Link signed a 3-year partnership agreement, leaving the agreement open to extension.

Both organizations share a compassionate nature and a passion for advocating for and championing the rights of vulnerable populations.

Moving forward, Legal Link will provide legal services and act on behalf of The Sick Pikin Project as the official legal counsel and partner, reviewing all legal documents and advice accordingly.

Many vulnerable children have suffered at the hands of unscrupulous individuals.

It is now time to use a legal lens to see how this partnership can protect their rights and improve their well-being.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper