18.8 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Sick Pikin Project Partners with Legal Link to Support Vulnerable Groups

By Sierra Network
805
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Sick Pikin Project and Legal Link partnered on the 11th February, 2023 for the benefit of the vulnerable groups both entities serve.

Rashid Dumbuya ESQ, a compassionate and God-fearing legal luminary and the Executive Director of the Legal Link Organization has taken a vital step forward in identifying The Sick Pikin Project as a viable partner. Dumbuya recognized the empathetic work of The Sick Pikin Project and decided to reach out to the Project to establish a partnership.

On its part, the Sick Pikin Project is delighted to welcome a partnership with Legal Link and is grateful for the love and support. The Project, it was stated, recognizes the goodwill of Dumbuya and Legal Link.

The union of the two organizations was sealed when The Sick Pikin Project and Legal Link signed a 3-year partnership agreement, leaving the agreement open to extension.

Both organizations share a compassionate nature and a passion for advocating for and championing the rights of vulnerable populations.

Moving forward, Legal Link will provide legal services and act on behalf of The Sick Pikin Project as the official legal counsel and partner, reviewing all legal documents and advice accordingly.

Many vulnerable children have suffered at the hands of unscrupulous individuals.

It is now time to use a legal lens to see how this partnership can protect their rights and improve their well-being.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleDr. David Sengeh Receives Best Minister Award at World Government Summit
Next articleIndependent Commission For Peace And National Cohesion Cautions Political Parties
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Justice Samuel O. Taylor has sentenced Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray to 32 years imprisonment

Court of Appeal Judge presiding over cases at the SOMC, Justice Samuel O. Taylor has sentenced Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Justice Samuel O. Taylor has sentenced Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray to 32...

Sierra Network - 0