Sick Pikin Project Facilitates Medical Treatment of Two Children in India

By Foday Moriba Conteh

As part of their continuous strides in supporting children by providing health related assistance in the country, the Sick Pikin Project has on the 4th March 2021, during a Press Conference convened at the Caritas Office, situated at St Edwards Secondary School Compound, Kingtom informed media practitioners that two Sierra Leonean children would be travelling to India for medical treatment.

The two children are Blessing Finda Abu, a 4-year old girl, who accidentally swallowed her ear ring and Prince Kamara who was diagnosed with Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease. The two children were offered 15 thousand dollars each to help foot their medical bills, traveling and accommodation expenses whilst they are in India.

In her statement, the Coordinator of the Sick Pikin Project, Alice M. Johnson, expressed appreciation to all those who donated or supported them in order to raise the said amount for these children to get their treatments abroad.

She disclosed how the Sick Pikin Project was founded 3 years ago and since then they have been medically assisting children across the country to access medical treatment in the country but said most of the children, because of the seriousness of their conditions, have to be flown out of the country for treatment.

She noted that today they are proud to say Blessing Finda Abu and Prince Kamara will be travelling to India for treatment but said they currently have 23 children on their waiting list for which they need more funding in order to facilitate their medical treatment.

Coordinator of Sick Pikin Project, Ishmeal Alfred Charles, also expressed gratitude to their magnanimous donors, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Leone Star Player, Mohamed Buya Turay, for their kind gesture in making the travelling of these two children to India become a reality. He further thanked all those who have been supporting them in raising funds for these unfortunate children.

He revealed that the Leone Stars Player, Mohamed Buya Turay, donated the sum of two thousand Euros (EUR 2,000), equivalent to 24 Million Leones to the Sick Pikin Project, in order to save the life of Baby Blessing Finda Abu.

Ishmael Alfred Charles noted that through the support of individuals and institutions they were able to raise the sum of Thirty (30) Thousand Dollars which is 15 Thousand Dollar each for their medical bills, traveling and accommodation whilst they are in India, furthering that they are expected to spend 6 weeks in India.

He said that the two kids and their parents have departed for India yesterday the 4th March 2021via Accra, Ghana and Dubai for their onward destination to India.

A parent of one of the beneficiaries, Kadiatu Abu, expressed gratitude and excitement for granting her daughter, Blessing Finda, the chance to access medical treatment in India.

She lamented that it had not been easy with her since her daughter swallowed her ear ring revealing how they have been having sleepless nights, further adding that she had no hope when she realized that her daughter cannot be treated in the country but rather overseas.

She said with the intervention of the Sick Pikin Project they gave her hope to believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The mother ended by conveying her warmest appreciation to the Sick Pikin Project and all those who supported in mobilizing the funds for her daughter to access treatment in India stating that she is of the strong conviction that her daughter will successfully undergo the operation in India and they will return safely.

Sama Sesay, the mother of Prince Kamara, expressed profound thanks and appreciation to the Sick Pikin Project for stepping in to help her son regain his health especially by availing him the opportunity to travel to India for treatment.

She said Prince Kamara has never experienced normal childhood due to his health status and to even catch his breath when he plays around or walks a short distance has been difficult, adding that at other times he suffers from stomach ache and would sprawl, squat and cry in pain.

According to her it was later diagnosed at the Koinadugu Government Hospital that Prince is battling with heart complications.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper