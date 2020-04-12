23.6 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 12, 2020
SHORT STATEMENT: This Public Notice is not only fake and mischievous but….

SHORT STATEMENT

Date: 12 April 2020

My attention has been drawn to a purported Public Notice making the rounds on social media dated 12th April 2020 and attributed to my office.

The Public Notice is not only fake and mischievous but deliberately orchestrated to undermine the fight against the Coronavirus Disease.

The general public is advised to dismiss the content of the purported Public Notice as all of the measures therein are FALSE and do not represent Government’s position.

Wishing everyone a happy Easter holiday!

Yusuf Keketoma Sandi
Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman

THE REAL PRESS RELEASE

Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update (Freetown 12th April 2020 @ 10:30am)
