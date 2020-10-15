SGBV TASK FORCE MEET TO SYNCRONISE STRATEGY BEFORE REPORTING TO THE PRESIDENT

The Presidential multi-sectorial task force (Made up of both government ministries, and non governmental organisations) to deal with sexual based violence with emphasis on rape, will update the President this week, on what have been achieved so far, and their recommendations.

The team met at the Office of the First Lady on Wednesday 14th October to update each other on progress so far, and to have face-to-face hard talk in dealing with the issue. The meeting is not to apportion blame, but to find workable solution.

Progress has been made in multi-sectoral corporation, with several MOU’s being signed to formalise the working relationship. Synchronising strategies and making them operational will require clarification on duties and most effective ways to utilise available resources.

Summary of positive Achievements from the team so far:

1. First Lady’s meeting with Police Wives To Strategise on fighting the Rape Menace in police barracks 20th July

2. Meeting With Military Wives : 21st July

3. Meeting With Chief of Defence Staff and Joint Force Commander 22nd July , they agreed on special sensitisation initiatives in conjunction with the #HandsOffOurGirls campaign will be rolled out in all barracks.

4. Launch of the Sexual Offences Model Court (SOMC) 24th July , the court has so far recorded over 65 convictions from July -September. This is unprecedented in the history of Sierra Leone.

5. The SL Police are signing MOU’s with stakeholders to intensify and synchronise their strategy to fight gender based violence in Sierra Leone .

MOU 1 Tuesday 29th July

The Police

Aberdeen Womens Centre

NationalEmergency Medical Services

MOU 2 : Thursday 6th August

1. Family Support Unit 2. Rainbo Initiative

3. L.A.W.Y.E.R.S 5. Don Bosco Famble

6. First Lady , FSU and UNAid Inspection of the Don Bosco Famble therapy facility at During Town. With the aim of rolling out such facilities across the country.

7. First Lady meeting with the Heads of FSU Nationwide Friday 7th August. The event brought together all heads of family support units nationwide and District Coordinators, with the leadership of the Sierra Leone police and the office of the First Lady, where realistic issues of importance were discussed regarding real challenges and success of the FSU.

8.Rainbo’s three-days training program for Medical doctors, on clinical care for sexual assault survivors at the Radisson blu, Mammy Yoko hotel in Freetown, on Wednesday 7th October 2020.

Some of the issues reported and deliberated on:

1. Have clear data analysis on the relationship of reported cases against prosecuted cases.

2. A look at the present procedure in place for the safety of victims and witnesses

3. Incentives for witnesses to appear in court

5. Ascertain the present staffing and technical capacity of the different Emergency numbers, their scalability, experience and ability to synchronise with other emergency numbers.

6.Proposal for setting up a forensic lab.

7. Ministry of health to create a standardised training for staff at the one-stop-centers

8. Training for lawyers and judges dealing with children involved in rape cases.

9. The amended sexual offences act and how to deal with young offenders

10. Naming and shaming of convicted rapists

11. Additional training for bailiffs, court staff and other members to get more accurate and effective details when writing and archiving reports.

12. Most accused persons granted bail cannot be traced, An option of naming and shaming persons that refuse to turn up in court was proposed – Limited to rape cases. Develop better witness tracing procedures.

Other Issues discussed

1. Distribution of Sanitary pads nationwide as an avenue for sensitisation on SGBV

2. Physical abuse of women is on the increase

3. Review of the Criminal Procedures Act (CPA), that will take into cognisance present socio-economic and administrative realities.

4. Young people in maximum security prisons for minor offences, should be reviewed . They should be in better rehabilitation facility.

5. National Witness Protection run by the police, is still operational and it can be made more effective with adequate funding.

The team will produce a working document to present to the Presidential team. The presidential team will then produce details of what has been agreed on. Presently we can not give specific details of everything discussed, but it was down-to-earth hard-talk on the realities on ground, and the best way to deal with it working together.

Meeting was attended by:

The Attorney General & Minister of Justice

2. Hon Minister of Health and sanitation

3. Hon Minster of Social Welfare

4. Hon Minister of Gender

5. Honorable Chief Justice

6. Inspector General of Police

7. Deputy Inspector General

8. President L.A.W.Y.E.R.S

9. President SL Female Medical Practitioners

10. Director Don Bosco Famble

11. UNFPA

12. Save The Children

13. NEMS

14. DPP

15. Rainbo Initiative