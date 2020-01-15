Sentencing Guidelines for Sexual Penetration Cases.

JUDICIARY OF SIERRA LEONE

Law Courts Building

Siaka Stevens Street

Freetown

e-mail: [email protected]

MEMORANDUM



FROM​​JUSTICE DESMOND BABATUNDE EDWARDS

​​HONOURABLE CHIEF JUSTICE

TO: ​​ALL JUDGES

REF:​​​CJ/ES/SOG

DATE: ​​6TH JANUARY, 2020

SUBJECT:​SEXUAL OFFENCES (AMENDMENT) ACT NO8, 2019 COMPULSORY SENTENCING GUIDELINES

​​​​​​​​​​​​

WHEREAS by the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No 8 of 2019 the Sexual Offences Act No 12 of 2012 was amended to make provision for the increase of the maximum penalty for Rape and Sexual Penetration of a child from 15years imprisonment to a sentence of life imprisonment and to make provision for not only the introduction of the new offence of aggravated sexual assault but also the alternative conviction of aggravated sexual assault.

AND WHEREAS Section 7 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act provides that section 42 of Sexual offences Act 2012 is amended by the insertion after that section of the following new section “Section 42A” as follows:

“

1) Notwithstanding section 42, the Rules of Court Committee may make Rules for regulating the practice and procedure under this Act, including the application of Special Measures in accordance with Section 40 of the Sexual Offences Act 2012.

2) Notwithstanding the provisions in section 7 of children and Young Persons Act (Cap 44 of the Laws of Sierra Leone (1960) for cases of Sexual Penetration and Rape a child and young person shall be tried in the High Court .”

AND WHEREAS Section 7(B) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act empowers the Honorable Chief Justice to issue compulsory sentencing guidelines within 3 months of the coming into force of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No 8 of 2019

AND WHEREAS the said Act came into force on the 7th of October 2019, the following Compulsory Sentencing Guidelines is issued by the Honourable Chief Justice in compliance thereof

1. ​These guidelines shall govern the practice and is to be applied by the High Court in all cases where an offender is being sentenced for a sexual offence, to wit for the sentencing of child offenders, young person offenders and “above the Age of Youth” offenders.

2. ​For the purposes of these guidelines a child offender is any sexual offender found guilty whose age is between 12 -17 years; a young person offender is any sexual offender found guilty whose age is between 18 – 23 years and an “above the Age of Youth offender” is any sexual offender found guilty whose age is above 23 years.

3. ​For purposes of these guidelines notwithstanding the provisions in Section 24 (1) of the Children and Young Persons Act (Cap 44) and Section 70 of the Child Rights Act a child who engages in an act of rape on another person, sexual penetration on another child, or in any act of aggravated Sexual Assault will be guilty of an offence and liable for conviction as per the Act and these guidelines

4. ​Without prejudice to the generality of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No 8 of 2019 and Rules 1-3 supra the following guidelines are applicable depending on whether the sexual offender is a child, a “young person offender” or “above the Age of Youth offender”.

5. ​When a child is found guilty of Rape of another person pursuant to section 6 of the Sexual Offences Act as amended by section 2 of the Sexual Offences(Amendment) Act No 8 2019; guilty of Sexual Penetration of another child pursuant to Section 19 of the Sexual offences Act as amended by section 4 (a) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) No 8, 2019 and guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault pursuant to section 19(a) of the Sexual Offences Act as amended by section 4(b) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No 8 of 2019 the minimum penalty for the offence will be 5years imprisonment while the maximum penalty will be 15 years imprisonment.

6) ​For purposes of whether the penalty for Rape, Sexual Penetration and Sexual Aggravated Assault by a child will be above the minimum penalty of 5 years which is the entry point or threshold, the aggravating circumstances shall include:

a) The defendant committed the offence in the company of another person or persons;

b) At the time of or immediately before or after the commission of the offence, the defendant used or threatened to use a weapon;

c) At the time of or immediately before or after the commission of the offence, the defendant caused bodily harm to the victim;

d) The defendant confined or restrained the victim before or after the commission of the offence;

e) The defendant in committing the offence abused a position of trust, authority or dependency;

f) The defendant is a member of the same family as the victim;

g) The victim is a child; or

h) The victim has a physical or mental disability;

i) The victim is impregnated;

j) The victim is found to have contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

7) ​Where a child commits rape and sexual penetration under section 6 on another person the child offender shall serve his sentence in an approved school until he is 18 years old. Thereafter he will serve the remaining term of years in a Correctional centre.

😎. ​When a young person i.e. Aged 18-23 years is found guilty of Rape of another person pursuant to section 6 of the Sexual Offences Act as amended by section 2 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No8 2019; guilty of Sexual Penetration of a child pursuant to Section 19 of the Sexual offences Act as amended by section 4a of the Sexual Offences (Amendment ) Act No 8, 2019 and guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault pursuant to section 19a of the Sexual Offences Act as amended by section 4(b) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No 8 of 2019 the minimum penalty for the offence will be 10 years imprisonment while the maximum penalty will be life imprisonment.

9). ​For purposes of whether the penalty for rape, sexual penetration and sexual Aggravated assault by a youth will be above the minimum penalty of 10 years which is the entry point or threshold, the aggravating circumstances shall include the same aggravating circumstances as stipulated in Rule 6 a-j supra.

11). ​When a “person above the Age of Youth” is found guilty of Rape of another person pursuant to section 6 of the Sexual Offences Act as amended by section 2 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No8 2019; guilty of Sexual Penetration of a child pursuant to Section 19 of the Sexual offences Act as amended by section 4a of the Sexual Offences (Amendment ) Act No 8, 2019 and guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault pursuant to section 19a of the Sexual Offences Act as amended by section 4(b) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No 8 of 2019 the minimum penalty for the offence will be 15years imprisonment while the maximum penalty will be life imprisonment.

12) For purposes of whether the penalty for rape, sexual penetration and sexual Aggravated assault by an Adult will be above the minimum penalty of 15 years which is the entry point or threshold, the aggravating circumstances shall include the same Aggravating circumstances as stipulated in Rule 6 a-j supra.

13) Notwithstanding the generality of sections 8 and 9 above, when a person of 18-23 years sexually penetrates a child of 12 years or below, the young person offender should not have a penalty below 15 years imprisonment which is the entry point with the possibility of increase where there are aggravating circumstances as stipulated in Rule 6 a-j.

14) Notwithstanding the generality of sections 11 and 12 above when an Adult sexually penetrates a child of 12 years or below the only penalty will be life imprisonment.

15) These Sexual Offences Guidelines shall be subject to review as and when necessary as determined by the Chief Justice in consultation with the Rules of Court Committee.

Dated this Day of January 2020

____________________________________________

Hon Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards

CHIEF JUSTICE