On Monday, 21st December 2020, Umaru Sesay, an illegal waste service provider, was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment after being found guilty of illegally dumping waste on the Regent Street bridge, Bambara Springs.

Thanks to the Magistrate Rugiatu Sesay of Magistrate Court Number 5 for presiding over the case and handing down a judgement swiftly.

We continue to ask residents, who break FCC’s sanitation byelaws by dumping garbage in public spaces (on the streets, in lutter bins, in gutters, under bridges etc) to stop. All persons caught dumping garbage where they are not meant to will either pay a fine of Le 500,000 or face up to 6 months in prison.

Call a registered waste service provider who will pick up your garbage from your home or business. Call 8244 to make sanitation complaints or find registered waste service providers.

#KeepFreetownClean

#TransformFreetown